Morning View

I find it amazing how a new day can bring about a whole different atmosphere. Today I spent some more time down by Hobart Wharf taking photo's again.



Next week Hubby is back at work, so I will need to find a new place to photograph, as he is not going to leave as early as I do for me to roam around the wharf area each day.



I am extremely grateful though, for the five days I have had all to myself, to get used to working fulltime again. It has allowed me to get up and get ready at my own pace and drive into town when I felt like it. NO rush, no expectations and a whole lot of time to myself - Total bliss.