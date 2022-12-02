Previous
Next
Morning View by kgolab
Photo 951

Morning View

I find it amazing how a new day can bring about a whole different atmosphere. Today I spent some more time down by Hobart Wharf taking photo's again.

Next week Hubby is back at work, so I will need to find a new place to photograph, as he is not going to leave as early as I do for me to roam around the wharf area each day.

I am extremely grateful though, for the five days I have had all to myself, to get used to working fulltime again. It has allowed me to get up and get ready at my own pace and drive into town when I felt like it. NO rush, no expectations and a whole lot of time to myself - Total bliss.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Still living on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. Year 5 - 2022 - I have so missed this community, so as of the 8th of November...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise