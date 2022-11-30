Hobart Wharf, Tasmania.

I am so very grateful for my new job, which so far continues to be a calm, cool and inviting place to go each day. I am also grateful for the extra opportunities it provides such as travelling into Hobart City Centre each day.



I love the fact that this opens up the opportunities I have to photograph different things to what I would normally have around me, where I live, which is quite rural.



In this photo you can see the Royal Hobart Hospital (RHH) building (On the right), and the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery which is the older style building that appears almost in the middle of this photo.



The Green Building to the left is called 'Mure's'. Mure's is said to be the biggest fish and chip place in Hobart. It is a local landmark and is located in the centre of Constitution Dock. It has Lower and Upper Deck restaurants and is a definite draw cards for Tourists. Especially those who come into Hobart via a Cruise ship as they usually dock around a 5 minutes walk away at Macquarie Wharf 2.