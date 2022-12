Hotel Grand Chancellor Hobart

On my way to work today I stopped once more at the edge of Hobart Wharf to take in the beautiful morning view, while also using the opportunity to capture my daily photograph. It was very refreshing to be here at this time of morning, even though the sky was a lot more overcast than yesterday..



I am grateful that after three intensive days of training, I have passed the work exam that we had today. It is such a welcome relief that this part of my nine week training is complete.



Onwards and upwards they say!