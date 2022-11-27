Roadside Blooms

We live on a dead-end road, which is lined with farm style fences, the ones that keep the animals in, but allow the trees and shrubs to grow through them. At this time of year here in Tasmania, the flowers are blossoming, and the fences are looking quite beautiful with the pop of colour that intertwines with the greenery, wire and posts.



Today I am grateful for the sun that peaked out from behind the clouds to say hello, the birds that flew across my path and gave flight to my imagination as well as the wind that helped blow all my cares away.