Young Tree by kgolab
Young Tree

Posting this a little late as Friday was a crazy day for our family. Here's hoping that it is not repeated soon. It involved two trips to the A&E with two different members of our family, with two separate issues. Both are home now and feeling much better, but yesterday was a very different matter.

I did write down what I was thankful for so I am adding it here now.

Today I am thankful for...

1. Accident and emergency staff, they often have a tough job, but their support and friendly attitude was heartwarming today.

2. Friends who supported family members and did not leave their side. For this I am truly grateful.

3. The ability for everything to be less than first expected. Looks can be deceiving and I praise the universe for making sure that what initially seemed such a bad situation turned into something quite manageable. The best outcomes prevailed :)
28th February 2020

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
