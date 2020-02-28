Young Tree

Posting this a little late as Friday was a crazy day for our family. Here's hoping that it is not repeated soon. It involved two trips to the A&E with two different members of our family, with two separate issues. Both are home now and feeling much better, but yesterday was a very different matter.



I did write down what I was thankful for so I am adding it here now.



Today I am thankful for...



1. Accident and emergency staff, they often have a tough job, but their support and friendly attitude was heartwarming today.



2. Friends who supported family members and did not leave their side. For this I am truly grateful.



3. The ability for everything to be less than first expected. Looks can be deceiving and I praise the universe for making sure that what initially seemed such a bad situation turned into something quite manageable. The best outcomes prevailed :)