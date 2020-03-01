Sign up
Photo 595
Jade
Today I am thankful for...
1. A new month full of new possibilities.
2. Extended family dinner. It is always nice to enjoy time together.
3. Connections to others, to community and to country.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1780
photos
129
followers
90
following
