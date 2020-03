Rain soaked garden

Today I am thankful for...



1. The smell of soup cooking in the kitchen. I had some cabbage to use, so I made a delicious soup of out of it.



2. Fresh eggs from our chickens. There is nothing more delicious than fresh eggs. We get so many that we are always looking for new things to use them in. Today they went into the Zucchini slice that I baked for dinner.



3. Cuddles from my little maltese shih-tzu Isabella. She gives such good loving.