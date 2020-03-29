The Winds of Change ~ ICM

The winds of change have arrived with a vengeance and we all just have to hold on tight and ride the storm...



Today I am thankful for...



1. My washing drying before the rain came.



2. The smell of fresh rain in the air.



3. The 3 hours of fun, laughing and togetherness, my daughters and I enjoyed. We decided that we needed haircuts. So we ventured into taking turns at practicing to be hairdressers, since these days the usual options are hard to come by. My eldest daughter, who is 19, has always had long hair that is all the same length. But today she sports a fringe for the first time since she was 4 years old. My hair has gone form being half way down my back to just sitting on my shoulders. While my youngest daughter, who is 14, decided her Pixie cut needed to be shortened on one side, so we shaved that part of her hair and funny enough we all look great. I am sure a hairdresser would be able to find fault, but we are more than happy with our efforts.



Stay safe everyone :)