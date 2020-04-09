Sign up
Photo 634
A balancing act.
We had such beautiful weather today that I managed to get outside and use my macro lens in our garden.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1879
photos
129
followers
84
following
Tags
pfmacro
,
pfview
,
pfviews
Merrelyn
ace
Great detail, I wouldn't want to get too close to this fellow.
April 9th, 2020
Janet B.
ace
Amazing! Super details...how fun it is to see what I’d otherwise miss!
April 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
