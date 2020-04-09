Previous
Next
A balancing act. by kgolab
Photo 634

A balancing act.

We had such beautiful weather today that I managed to get outside and use my macro lens in our garden.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Great detail, I wouldn't want to get too close to this fellow.
April 9th, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Amazing! Super details...how fun it is to see what I’d otherwise miss!
April 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise