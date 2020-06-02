Previous
MACq 01 Hotel and Restaurant. by kgolab
MACq 01 Hotel and Restaurant.

MACq 01 Hotel is a five star hotel. Built on the site that once used to be the place of an old shipping shed. The hotel is built to reflect the look and feel of this old shipping shed and I have been told that it is furnished with decor that is inspired by Hobart's local history. It sits right on the waterfront and overlooks Constitution Dock.

Today I am thankful for the news that our Covid-19 restrictions in Tasmania are being relaxed from 3pm on Friday the 5th of June. We go down to stage 2 restrictions.

It's always a worry what might be hiding out there, but with only four active cases currently in Tasmania and no new cases reported in the last 17 days. I am feeling pretty hopeful for our island state of Australia. Praying for this thing to end the world over. Thinking of you all.
