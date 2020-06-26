Sign up
Photo 712
Tonight's Moon
Today I am thankful for the beautiful moon that graced our sky. She is only around 31% full, but she is definitely gorgeous sitting up their in the sky.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
2083
photos
175
followers
144
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th June 2020 8:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pfmoon
,
pfgratitude
,
pfastro
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful moon shot!
June 26th, 2020
Penelope Ann
Lovely
June 26th, 2020
