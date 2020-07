Morning Moon

Today I am thankful for the Moon.



This morning, I was blessed with a gorgeous view of the Moon when I stepped outside my front door. The sky was a clear blue, with whispy clouds floating softly in the cool winter breeze. The Moon was centre stage floating graciously across our valley. She was such a beautiful sight to behold, for which I am extremely grateful I had the opportunity to enjoy.



This photo was taken at 8.49 am this morning.