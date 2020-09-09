Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 763
Polish Traditional Dress (BOB)
I just adore the embroidery and colours of traditional Polish Costumes.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2214
photos
172
followers
152
following
Photo Details
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th September 2020 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
pf-art
marlboromaam
ace
So very colorful and lovely! FAV and pinning!
September 9th, 2020
