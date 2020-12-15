Sign up
Photo 814
Agapanthus
As I stand in front of those who have come before me, I see the beauty of the past and a glimpse towards the future.
I revel in the changes occurring, the pushing of boundaries, the desire to break out of old walls. The need to spring forward and bloom into a new day, a new dawn, a new way of being.
The transformation is gradual, often unnoticed, yet the end result will be dazzling, as one develops a sense of refinement, a contentment within. A life unfolding, a life ready to blossom and bloom.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
2
2
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
2330
photos
173
followers
154
following
223% complete
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
810
610
742
611
811
812
813
814
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
A photo a day
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th December 2020 7:05am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfagapathus
marlboromaam
ace
So pretty!
December 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hello again :) this is gorgeous
December 15th, 2020
