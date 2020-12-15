Previous
Agapanthus by kgolab
Agapanthus

As I stand in front of those who have come before me, I see the beauty of the past and a glimpse towards the future.

I revel in the changes occurring, the pushing of boundaries, the desire to break out of old walls. The need to spring forward and bloom into a new day, a new dawn, a new way of being.

The transformation is gradual, often unnoticed, yet the end result will be dazzling, as one develops a sense of refinement, a contentment within. A life unfolding, a life ready to blossom and bloom.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
marlboromaam ace
So pretty!
December 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Hello again :) this is gorgeous
December 15th, 2020  
