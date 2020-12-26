Previous
Agapanthus by kgolab
Thank you to everyone for your Christmas Wishes. It is so lovely to see an explosion of well wishes from everyone here at 365. Whether you were responding to my Christmas Day post or adding your own for us to delight in. I thank you all and look forward to our continued journey together.

Today I noticed that the agapanthus have started to open and their beauty continues to evolve and blossom. Such a delight for the eyes. I also now have a white agapanthus to plant, so very excited here :)

Today I am grateful for the time we spent outside together - Trimming the hedges, weeding and clearing out the herb garden. It has been quite a lovely and relaxing day.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 3rd year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
Photo Details

Gosia ace
I fall in love with them since your last year agapanthus presentation
December 26th, 2020  
amyK ace
The light on this is wonderful
December 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beauty. I too in the meanwhile have planted some white ones ;-)
December 26th, 2020  
