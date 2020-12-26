Agapanthus

Thank you to everyone for your Christmas Wishes. It is so lovely to see an explosion of well wishes from everyone here at 365. Whether you were responding to my Christmas Day post or adding your own for us to delight in. I thank you all and look forward to our continued journey together.



Today I noticed that the agapanthus have started to open and their beauty continues to evolve and blossom. Such a delight for the eyes. I also now have a white agapanthus to plant, so very excited here :)



Today I am grateful for the time we spent outside together - Trimming the hedges, weeding and clearing out the herb garden. It has been quite a lovely and relaxing day.