Previous
Next
Sunset over 'The Nut' by kgolab
Photo 914

Sunset over 'The Nut'

Taken in Stanley Tasmania.

Taken with my phone.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 5th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Tasmania! That seems so exotic to me! Cool photo!
June 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the footprints and your POV! Where have you been?
June 6th, 2022  
Pigeons Farm ace
@marlboromaam We spent the weekend away in Stanley, Tasmania, celebrating our 23rd Wedding Anniversary. We decided to enjoy the moment and not take our usual camera's etc out with us, so snapped this as the Sun set over 'The Nut' - which is the name for the rock you can see. It is an ancient volcanic plug that stands at 152 metres above the coastal town of Stanley.
June 6th, 2022  
Mags ace
@kgolab Amazing!!!
June 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Happy anniversary! Beautiful shot, looks very inviting to follow those footsteps.
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise