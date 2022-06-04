Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 914
Sunset over 'The Nut'
Taken in Stanley Tasmania.
Taken with my phone.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Currently in my 5th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have many farm animals that I...
2632
photos
140
followers
91
following
250% complete
View this month »
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
Latest from all albums
909
629
910
911
912
913
914
915
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
A photo a day
Camera
SM-G977B
Taken
4th June 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
stanley
,
tasmania
,
pftasmania
Julie Duncan
ace
Tasmania! That seems so exotic to me! Cool photo!
June 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the footprints and your POV! Where have you been?
June 6th, 2022
Pigeons Farm
ace
@marlboromaam
We spent the weekend away in Stanley, Tasmania, celebrating our 23rd Wedding Anniversary. We decided to enjoy the moment and not take our usual camera's etc out with us, so snapped this as the Sun set over 'The Nut' - which is the name for the rock you can see. It is an ancient volcanic plug that stands at 152 metres above the coastal town of Stanley.
June 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
@kgolab
Amazing!!!
June 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Happy anniversary! Beautiful shot, looks very inviting to follow those footsteps.
June 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close