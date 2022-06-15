Sign up
Photo 925
Nasi Goreng
Indonesian Fried Rice.
I thought this was presented in such a beautiful way and it tasted better than it looked.. extremely delicious.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
Currently in my 5th year. Hi, my name is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Tags
food
,
pffood
