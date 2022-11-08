Previous
Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse by kgolab
Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse

Taken last night from outside my door step.

SO beautiful, I bathed in her glory for hours.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Well done!
November 9th, 2022  
