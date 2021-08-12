Sign up
Photo 2320
Pumpkin Update
The pumpkin we planted from last year's Halloween jack o'lantern is growing!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
2685
photos
23
followers
32
following
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
