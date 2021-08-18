Previous
Next
Paddling with Friends! by kimmer50
Photo 2327

Paddling with Friends!

A big flock of geese followed us around the inlet today.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise