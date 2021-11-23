Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2422
Stir-fry
Dinner tonight. We're getting a lot of rain here lately so I'm not too motivated to go outside.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
2787
photos
23
followers
34
following
663% complete
View this month »
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
23rd November 2021 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close