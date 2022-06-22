Previous
Next
View from the Kayak by kimmer50
Photo 2624

View from the Kayak

A fun paddle in the kayak tonight! I had to wait for the club dragon boat to paddle past me.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise