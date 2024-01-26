Previous
I'm Leaving! by kimmer50
I'm Leaving!

I heard lots of squawking in the back. Turns out it was ravens trying to scare away this beautiful hawk. I grabbed my camera in time to catch this shot of the hawk leaving the tree.
Kim Capson

@kimmer50
