Photo 3175
I'm Leaving!
I heard lots of squawking in the back. Turns out it was ravens trying to scare away this beautiful hawk. I grabbed my camera in time to catch this shot of the hawk leaving the tree.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th January 2024 11:33am
