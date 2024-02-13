Previous
Airport Art by kimmer50
Photo 3193

Airport Art

Waiting at Vancouver Airport for our flight. This airport has beautiful Indigenous art everywhere.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
