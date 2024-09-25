Sign up
Photo 3414
Hidden Hummingbird in Autumn
It has been a rainy day but the hummingbirds have been very active. One of them chose this shrub for his lookout. He's hard to see but he's in the centre of the tree, under the canopy of orange leaves. I could see his bright red head!
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
