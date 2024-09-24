Previous
Mushroom in the Sun by kimmer50
Photo 3413

Mushroom in the Sun

Today's hike had lots and lots of big mushrooms. This one just glowed in the sun coming through the trees.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise