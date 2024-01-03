Sign up
Windows
Wish I'd thought to clean them first.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
windows
,
jan24words
Mags
ace
What lovely colors coming through your windows!
January 2nd, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Gazing through the screen is like seeing an Impressionist painting.
January 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
They look clean enough to me.
January 3rd, 2024
