7 / 365
Orange Jasmine
Such a pretty plant
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
31st December 2023 11:42am
plant
flower
orange jasmine
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of these beautiful blooms. Do they have a powerful fragrance Kathy?
January 7th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It has a lovely fragrance, not too powerful
January 7th, 2024
