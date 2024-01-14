Previous
Circular by kjarn
14 / 365

Circular

My trusty cushion comes to the rescue when I need circles
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Casablanca ace
That was handy! I like the textures. Makes me want to stroke it!
January 14th, 2024  
