Smile by kjarn
19 / 365

Smile

Cute bit of street art
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
It works, it made me smile
January 19th, 2024  
that is the perfect post for me, I love this as I am a worrier :-)
January 19th, 2024  
Sure made me smile
January 19th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Great saying but not always easy to do. Thank you for the fav
January 19th, 2024  
