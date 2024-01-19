Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Smile
Cute bit of street art
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2024 10:35am
Tags
art
,
street art
,
smile more worry less
Babs
ace
It works, it made me smile
January 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
that is the perfect post for me, I love this as I am a worrier :-)
January 19th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Sure made me smile
January 19th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Great saying but not always easy to do. Thank you for the fav
January 19th, 2024
