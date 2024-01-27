Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Cape Jasmine
I liked the look of this Cape Jasmine covered in rain drops but once uploaded I love the expired one that I just got in the frame.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4920
photos
117
followers
113
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2024 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
cape jasmine
Diana
ace
A stunning capture and lovely details Kathy, I too like the wabi sabi one :-)
January 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice shot. The expired one looks how I felt yesterday but the bottom one is how I feel today. Much cooler. ha ha.
January 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes, old and new. A lovely mix.
January 27th, 2024
