69 / 365
Indigo
Final block photo. Probably not indigo but any shade of purple is fine by me
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
8th March 2024 4:12pm
purple
,
blocks
,
indigo
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
How lovely your week looks with all those books and blocks. A great idea Kathy.
March 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I’m getting swept up in this rainbow business, I wish I’d started at the beginning of the month now.
March 9th, 2024
