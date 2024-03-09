Previous
Indigo by kjarn
69 / 365

Indigo

Final block photo. Probably not indigo but any shade of purple is fine by me
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Diana ace
How lovely your week looks with all those books and blocks. A great idea Kathy.
March 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I’m getting swept up in this rainbow business, I wish I’d started at the beginning of the month now.
March 9th, 2024  
