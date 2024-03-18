Sign up
78 / 365
Red 3
Starting a week of pencils
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
17th March 2024 2:32pm
red
pencils
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones and capture.
March 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
So many different shades of red
March 18th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Nice and crisp and sharp.
March 18th, 2024
Brigette
ace
nice. Giving me ideas for next year!!
March 18th, 2024
