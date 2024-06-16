Previous
Rabat by kjarn
168 / 365

Rabat

I liked this scene, the door, the textures, the pops of green and the handprints
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite lovely and the colours delightful.
June 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann the plants could do with a drink though. Thank you for the fav
June 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love those handprints!
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise