168 / 365
Rabat
I liked this scene, the door, the textures, the pops of green and the handprints
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
6
3
2
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
29th May 2024 9:35am
holiday
morocco
rabat
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is quite lovely and the colours delightful.
June 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
the plants could do with a drink though. Thank you for the fav
June 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love those handprints!
June 16th, 2024
