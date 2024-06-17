Previous
Gorgeous Blue by kjarn
169 / 365

Gorgeous Blue

I loved this door in Rabat despite the rubbish
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning this looks! I have a lapis lazuli pendant with a gold frame in the same shape. wonderful find and capture Kathy.
June 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana such a gorgeous colour. Thank you for the fav Diana
June 17th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love colorful doors and toes one is brilliant! And I dare say the rubbish adds an interesting element to the scene
June 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colour. I imagine someone being held captive behind that door.
June 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh it's like a giant TARDIS! I could see David Tennant strolling out from there any minute....
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise