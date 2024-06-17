Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Gorgeous Blue
I loved this door in Rabat despite the rubbish
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5062
photos
121
followers
119
following
46% complete
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2024 9:32am
Tags
door
,
holiday
,
morocco
,
rabat
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks! I have a lapis lazuli pendant with a gold frame in the same shape. wonderful find and capture Kathy.
June 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
such a gorgeous colour. Thank you for the fav Diana
June 17th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love colorful doors and toes one is brilliant! And I dare say the rubbish adds an interesting element to the scene
June 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colour. I imagine someone being held captive behind that door.
June 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oooh it's like a giant TARDIS! I could see David Tennant strolling out from there any minute....
June 17th, 2024
