Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
170 / 365
Non Muslims
A common sight around Morocco
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5063
photos
121
followers
119
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
morocco
Casablanca
ace
Gosh, reminds me of the Apartheid days in South Africa. Kind of chilling.
My friend once said he was so confused by the signs for "whites" and "non whites" when he was looking for the toilet facilities that he went into the Ladies by mistake!
June 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
it is kind of chilling, it certainly took me aback.
June 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh dear, religion used for politics and apartheid. Will humans ever live happily side by side? I fear not.
A fabulous minimalist composition
June 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great use of negative space. Much too much intolerence and hatred in this world 😥
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
My friend once said he was so confused by the signs for "whites" and "non whites" when he was looking for the toilet facilities that he went into the Ladies by mistake!
A fabulous minimalist composition