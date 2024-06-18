Previous
Non Muslims by kjarn
170 / 365

Non Muslims

A common sight around Morocco
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gosh, reminds me of the Apartheid days in South Africa. Kind of chilling.
My friend once said he was so confused by the signs for "whites" and "non whites" when he was looking for the toilet facilities that he went into the Ladies by mistake!
June 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca it is kind of chilling, it certainly took me aback.
June 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh dear, religion used for politics and apartheid. Will humans ever live happily side by side? I fear not.

A fabulous minimalist composition
June 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great use of negative space. Much too much intolerence and hatred in this world 😥
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise