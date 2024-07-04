Sign up
186 / 365
Jigsaw
My latest completed jigsaw
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
186
Tags
jigsaw
Dorothy
ace
Congrats! I’m putting one together but spend to much time reading and 365.
July 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
Jigsaws take a long time for me for the same reasons
July 4th, 2024
