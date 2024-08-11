Previous
Patterns by kjarn
224 / 365

Patterns

This is my shopping bag
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great patterns and colours.
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise