Photo 1809
Jordan Texture series #5
The last of my Jordan series.
No real change for him yesterday, but he is managing outside fine, so the waiting game slips into week three.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
11th February 2019 7:37am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
texture
jordan
koala
wildandfree
apmar20
Desi
Absolutely lovely
March 11th, 2020
