Jordan Texture series #5 by koalagardens
Photo 1809

Jordan Texture series #5

The last of my Jordan series.

No real change for him yesterday, but he is managing outside fine, so the waiting game slips into week three.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
495% complete

Photo Details

Desi
Absolutely lovely
March 11th, 2020  
