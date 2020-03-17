Sign up
Photo 1815
in repose
Newman :)
I did manage to get that koala into care during the night, sorry I'm behind now as I had a big workload this week already.
Will try to catch up during the day as I like to be involved in the projects I follow!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2659
photos
228
followers
198
following
497% complete
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1811
722
1812
1813
723
724
1814
1815
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd December 2019 5:04pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
newman
,
wildandfree
,
oaapr20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Love the background colors.
March 17th, 2020
