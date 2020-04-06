Sign up
Photo 1834
hand or foot?
OK quick quizz - is Bullet holding up a his hand or his foot?
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
8
4
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
6th April 2020 9:53am
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
theme-perspectives
,
oaapr20
JackieR
ace
Foot
April 6th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Foot, because of the 'thumb', I think.
Love his pose!
April 6th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Foot.
April 6th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
My guess echos the others - his foot
April 6th, 2020
Love his pose!