hand or foot? by koalagardens
Photo 1834

hand or foot?

OK quick quizz - is Bullet holding up a his hand or his foot?
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Foot
April 6th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Foot, because of the 'thumb', I think.
Love his pose!
April 6th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Foot.
April 6th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
My guess echos the others - his foot
April 6th, 2020  
