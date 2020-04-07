Previous
I'm just part of the tree by koalagardens
Photo 1835

I'm just part of the tree

Answer to yesterday - it was a foot, it only had one thumb! You can see two thumbs on his hand here. But doesn't Bullet blend in perfectly with this tree?
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KV ace
Yes!!! Bullet blends in perfectly.
April 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great camouflage
April 7th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
When you see how well he blends here and have seen some of your long distance shots which show us how high up they usually are, I'm amazed you see them at all! Great shot!
April 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love your title. Bullet is blending in nicely. Cute shot.
April 7th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Yes he does! So I’ve been meaning to ask, the parasite that killed Jordan, is that a huge problem or is it a rare occurrence?
April 7th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
There is something with koala's... look at this, perfect, makes me feel safe and calm!
April 7th, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
VML the contrast between the 2 textures...fur and bark. It's almost as if he's wearing very long 'barking' trousers'
April 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@louannwarren thanks for asking - it is really rare for koalas, especially adults to succumb. We feel that the long drought both stressed the koalas, and would have put stress on the ticks as cattle numbers were declining (many farmers could not keep their stock), and cattle were dehydrating like everything else. The koala behaviour response was to spend more time down in low thick bush areas, rather than high in the tree tops.
These things probably all combined to see him end up with a higher tick burden and the parasite transferring into his system.
April 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@olivetreeann very often it's a vague - is that a lump feeling, and then zooming in to find no it's a termite nest, or some dead leaves, or a thick shadow area, or a birds nest ... then finally, yes it's a koala! ;)
April 7th, 2020  
Jesika
Happiness is a comfy tree to hold onto
April 7th, 2020  
