Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1835
I'm just part of the tree
Answer to yesterday - it was a foot, it only had one thumb! You can see two thumbs on his hand here. But doesn't Bullet blend in perfectly with this tree?
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
10
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2707
photos
229
followers
202
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Latest from all albums
744
1833
745
36
1834
90
746
1835
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd April 2020 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
theme-perspectives
,
oaapr20
KV
ace
Yes!!! Bullet blends in perfectly.
April 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great camouflage
April 7th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
When you see how well he blends here and have seen some of your long distance shots which show us how high up they usually are, I'm amazed you see them at all! Great shot!
April 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your title. Bullet is blending in nicely. Cute shot.
April 7th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Yes he does! So I’ve been meaning to ask, the parasite that killed Jordan, is that a huge problem or is it a rare occurrence?
April 7th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
There is something with koala's... look at this, perfect, makes me feel safe and calm!
April 7th, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
VML the contrast between the 2 textures...fur and bark. It's almost as if he's wearing very long 'barking' trousers'
April 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@louannwarren
thanks for asking - it is really rare for koalas, especially adults to succumb. We feel that the long drought both stressed the koalas, and would have put stress on the ticks as cattle numbers were declining (many farmers could not keep their stock), and cattle were dehydrating like everything else. The koala behaviour response was to spend more time down in low thick bush areas, rather than high in the tree tops.
These things probably all combined to see him end up with a higher tick burden and the parasite transferring into his system.
April 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@olivetreeann
very often it's a vague - is that a lump feeling, and then zooming in to find no it's a termite nest, or some dead leaves, or a thick shadow area, or a birds nest ... then finally, yes it's a koala! ;)
April 7th, 2020
Jesika
Happiness is a comfy tree to hold onto
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
These things probably all combined to see him end up with a higher tick burden and the parasite transferring into his system.