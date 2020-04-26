Sign up
Photo 1854
put yer feet up
Look at those little heels under the branch as he holds on with his little toes. Days don't start much better than finding Bullet back again after another couple of weeks away :)
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
bullet
wildandfree
Issi Bannerman
ace
Relax a while, Bullet! Lovely capture.
April 27th, 2020
Desi
Amazing! I am always blown away by the clarity and sharpness you manage to achieve
April 27th, 2020
close