put yer feet up
Look at those little heels under the branch as he holds on with his little toes. Days don't start much better than finding Bullet back again after another couple of weeks away :)
26th April 2020

KoalaGardens

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Relax a while, Bullet! Lovely capture.
April 27th, 2020  
Desi
Amazing! I am always blown away by the clarity and sharpness you manage to achieve
April 27th, 2020  
