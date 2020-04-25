Previous
nestled in by koalagardens
Photo 1853

nestled in

Hadn't seen Ash the past two days, but he was back nestled right into a tree in bloodwood gully (but this time he is in an angophora). Maybe he is checking the lay of the land out and decided here was pretty ok.
25th April 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
