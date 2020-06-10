Sign up
when you are just too tired to hold on
Look closely - see how Hugo has wrapped himself around this upright so he can sleep - look ma no hands!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2846
photos
238
followers
203
following
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
30dayswild2020
Jesika
I can’t find words!!!
June 11th, 2020
Desi
Oh my! That is just so incredible
June 11th, 2020
