when you are just too tired to hold on by koalagardens
Photo 1899

when you are just too tired to hold on

Look closely - see how Hugo has wrapped himself around this upright so he can sleep - look ma no hands!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jesika
I can’t find words!!!
June 11th, 2020  
Desi
Oh my! That is just so incredible
June 11th, 2020  
