Photo 1988
I'll show my rugged side
I think you can take one look at Bullet now and know that's as male a face as you could hope for in a koala 😉🤭👀
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
koala
,
bullet
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
