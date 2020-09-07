Previous
I'll show my rugged side by koalagardens
Photo 1988

I'll show my rugged side

I think you can take one look at Bullet now and know that's as male a face as you could hope for in a koala 😉🤭👀
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
