Photo 1990
look ma no hands
Hugo didn't find a nice tree bed so he said it didn't matter and just pretended he had one anyway 🤣
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
Annie D
ace
hahahaha
I feel a bit like that today
September 11th, 2020
haskar
ace
Lovely pose
September 11th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha now he is showing off.
September 11th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Haha! He looks rather like a giant parade balloon somehow ;-P
September 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my , what faith he has in his god and the tree !! Bless him sleep must have over come him !
September 11th, 2020
I feel a bit like that today