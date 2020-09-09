Previous
look ma no hands by koalagardens
Photo 1990

look ma no hands

Hugo didn't find a nice tree bed so he said it didn't matter and just pretended he had one anyway 🤣
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D
hahahaha
I feel a bit like that today
September 11th, 2020  
haskar
Lovely pose
September 11th, 2020  
Babs
Ha ha now he is showing off.
September 11th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn)
Haha! He looks rather like a giant parade balloon somehow ;-P
September 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh my , what faith he has in his god and the tree !! Bless him sleep must have over come him !
September 11th, 2020  
