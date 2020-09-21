Previous
almost awake by koalagardens
Photo 2002

almost awake

Hugo deigned to nearly open both eyes for a moment as I found a position where I can see through the leaves 😊
21st September 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
sarah ace
Fun
September 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aah ! here she comes again ! Shall I close both eyes again !!
September 22nd, 2020  
