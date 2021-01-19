Sign up
Photo 2122
I'm all thumbs
Matilda giving a koala anatomy lesson explaining how they have two thumbs on each hand 🐨😊
https://youtu.be/XAX-N8gRpBo
so bonus video for those who enjoy the extra footage (if you watch to the end you can put the comment word here too)
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
matilda
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A very sweet capture and great video of Matilda.Fav☺️
January 19th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice history of the koalas. Which baby was hanging onto Ellie? Obsessed.
January 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a wondetgul capture and light, love your videos 😊
January 19th, 2021
