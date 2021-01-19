Previous
I'm all thumbs by koalagardens
I'm all thumbs

Matilda giving a koala anatomy lesson explaining how they have two thumbs on each hand 🐨😊 https://youtu.be/XAX-N8gRpBo so bonus video for those who enjoy the extra footage (if you watch to the end you can put the comment word here too)
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white
A very sweet capture and great video of Matilda.Fav☺️
January 19th, 2021  
Shutterbug
Very nice history of the koalas. Which baby was hanging onto Ellie? Obsessed.
January 19th, 2021  
Diana
Such a wondetgul capture and light, love your videos 😊
January 19th, 2021  
