Previous
Next
when you've eaten too much lunch by koalagardens
Photo 2128

when you've eaten too much lunch

Templeton is enjoying kindy life!
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Lunch then an afternoon nap...sounds good to me!
Beautiful capture.
January 25th, 2021  
carol white ace
Lol!! That tummy looks very full.Fav😊
January 25th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely afternoon nap - difficult to cross ones legs when the belly is full ! ha !!
January 25th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a new pose.....legs crossed and chin resting in the branches.
January 25th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Big belly :-)
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise