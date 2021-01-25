Sign up
Photo 2128
when you've eaten too much lunch
Templeton is enjoying kindy life!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd January 2021 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
templeton
,
wildandfree
,
theme-thirds
,
sixws-113
Larry Steager
ace
Lunch then an afternoon nap...sounds good to me!
Beautiful capture.
January 25th, 2021
carol white
ace
Lol!! That tummy looks very full.Fav😊
January 25th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely afternoon nap - difficult to cross ones legs when the belly is full ! ha !!
January 25th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a new pose.....legs crossed and chin resting in the branches.
January 25th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Big belly :-)
January 25th, 2021
